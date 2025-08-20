Delight for St Francis women in final

Caroline Thorpe of St Francis during the FAI Women’s Amateur Shield Final match between St Francis and Cabinteely at Home Farm FC in Whitehall. Photos by Sportsfile

ST FRANCIS have won the FAI Women’s Amateur Shield after a brilliant win over Cabinteely last week, reports Michael Howley.

The Baldonnel side would go 2-0 up in the match thanks to a brace from Rachel McGrath before Cabinteely managed to pull one back in the 75th minute ensuring a nervy last 15 minutes for St Francis.

Manager Stuart Smith spoke on the performance overall. “We probably should have taken one or two more chances in the first half, though they also had a very good chance in that first half.

“Had we taken our chances in the first half we would have been a lot more comfortable. In the second half we expected Cabinteely to come out and put up a really good fight because they have some exceptional players in their ranks as well.”

Emily O’Brien played a crucial part in goal for St Francis along with Sarah Winders in defence. Caroline Thorpe also was a vital cog in the machine for St Francis, the former Ireland and Arsenal player ran the show in midfield. Of course the aforementioned Rachel McGrath played a pivotal role with her goals just after the half hour mark of the game but the performance of the overall team was top tier.

“Overall the effort the girls put in for the 90 minutes was brilliant. I know we didn’t take all of our chances in the first half, the second half when Cabinteely scored we dug in and got the result over the line. Collectively the squad was brilliant on the day.”

“They had one or two half chances towards the end of the game which probably took a year or two off my life! But it’s to be expected when you’re going at a team like Cabinteely. They were always going to make chances in the game but thankfully Lady Luck was on our side.”

The players have had no time to put their feet up and enjoy their success. They are currently in the middle of their league campaign in the EWFL. The equivalent to the men’s Leinster Senior League.

Stuart spoke on the occasion of the final and what it meant to the club.

“There’s a real buzz around the girls squad and the rest of the girls section within the club. A good few of the girls within the club who are playing schoolgirl level came out to support the girls which was super to see.

“We’re trying to build our girl section year on year and add more teams to the club. To win a national trophy was a big achievement for the girls and one they earned on the day in my opinion.”

“From a club point of view, the support we put into the women’s section is starting to pay off.People are starting to take notice of it now, they’re going ‘oh look what they’re doing, can we copy it?’ Ladies football is not going anywhere and the amount and level of girls playing at the moment is phenomenal and is growing year on year. But clubs have to grow with it.

“There are clubs in the EWFL that in my opinion are lacking the proper facilities for ladies. Then again there’s the likes of ourselves and a couple of others that are doing it right and are putting in time and money.

“We’re getting the coaches in, there are better coaches coming into ladies football we see it week in and week out. That will only help ladies within the country and within our league.”