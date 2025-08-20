Sarsfields remain top of group after St Jude’s win

LUCAN Sarsfields senior hurlers secured a comfortable win over St Jude’s in the championship last weekend with a scoreline of 2-24 to 0-15, reports Michael Howley.

The win kept Sarsfields at the top of their group on joint points with current All Ireland Champions Na Fianna.

Manager and former Kilkenny All-Ireland Winner Charlie Carter gave his thoughts after the match. “A good win yeah, we hurled reasonably okay. Got the job done. There’ll be bigger challenges down the road.

“[Na Fianna] They’re All Ireland champions they’re going to be serious opposition, Kilmacud Crokes are every bit as good. There was only a puck of the ball between them in the county final last year. Last year is gone though it’s all about this year.”

Carty was asked how he felt his side performed after the game.

“There’s always something to improve on, we left a few scores behind us in the second quarter and we should have kicked on maybe but in fairness to the lads they finished well and the second half was good so I’m reasonably happy.”

Sarsfields looked like the better team throughout the game with that second quarter that Carter mentioned being the only notable time that Judes looked like they possibly may get back into the game.

The deficit had been brought down to just three points at halftime but Sarsfields would soon rectify that once the second half had resumed. The side scored 2-12 in the second half with Donie Flannery and David Mulqueen providing the goals.

Charlie Keher and Paul Crummey played key roles throughout the game and were Sarsfields most potent scorers throughout the match. “We seem to be getting a little better, the first game wasn’t brilliant even though we won comfortably in the end. I thought we were a bit better against Boden. At this stage now we’re probably close to a quarter final so the real hurling will start when the knockout stages begin.”

Carter will have a little longer to wait before the knockout stages begin however. Sarsfields will play Naomh Barrog in their next fixture which like all games in the championship will require them to be at their very best.