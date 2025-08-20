Search
Bridging generations in historic Glenasmole
Catherine O’Toole, Orla Peppard, Emma Horgan and Michelle Horgan performing at the launch of ‘Bridging Generations’

Ryan ButlerAugust 20, 2025 12:53 pm

“I started to write about my own experiences growing up in Glenasmole, and then it developed into going back in time to the experiences of our ancestors,” begins Jeanette O’Toole.

Her book ‘Bridging Generations’ draws on the stories of friends, neighbours, and particularly her uncle, John Murphy of Glassavilaun, well-known to many in the area for his in-depth knowledge of local history.

Topics include the historical importance of Glenasmole since neolithic times, as well as some more recent events that have impacted the lives of Glenasmole ancestors and families.

Jeanette describes the launch of the book, which took place on July 7 in the Glenasmole Community Centre, as well-attended, with around 60 to 70 people.

The event had a friendly and social atmosphere, with people reconnecting after many years.

Musicians performed live music, highlighting the significance of music in the community’s history.

A variety of festivals and music events in Glenasmole were mentioned, highlighting the community’s cultural heritage.

Jeanette hopes to start another book focused on the community, with input from various members.

The feedback for ‘Bridging Generations’ has been positive so far, which Jeanette is “delighted” about.

She would like to thank the Glenasmole Community Centre, the Cobbe family for access to their archives, the photographers, and others who provided support and information.

