Garden competition is an example of taking pride in your community
THE Garden Competition organised by Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association showed “a great example of taking pride in your community.”
Held on the August Bank Holiday, it was the first Summer Garden Competition set up by the Association newly formed last November.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Swimming the length of the Shannon for Pieta HouseTallaght
“If I could help just one person with it, it would be worth the whole swim,” said a 61-year-old man who will...
Local Faces: Brian DohertyTallaght
Darts is now the second most-watched TV sport in Ireland, and this week’s ‘Face of the Community’ is Brian Doherty, a man...
A Tree of Hope to remember lost onesTallaght
Over 130 people attended the planting of the 100th ‘Tree of Hope’ in Tallaght under pouring rain to keep ensuring that victims...
Rathfarnham men compete in the World Transplant GamesTallaght
Two Rathfarnham men will be among 29 Irish athletes competing in the World Transplant Games in Germany next week.Mark Mulhall and Sean...
AUTHORMark Keane
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.