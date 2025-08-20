Search
Garden competition is an example of taking pride in your community
Martin Delaney with silver medal winner Gary Mooney

Garden competition is an example of taking pride in your community

Mark KeaneAugust 20, 2025 10:53 am

THE Garden Competition organised by Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association showed “a great example of taking pride in your community.”

Held on the August Bank Holiday, it was the first Summer Garden Competition set up by the Association newly formed last November.

Read More


Swimming the length of the Shannon for Pieta House

Tallaght

“If I could help just one person with it, it would be worth the whole swim,” said a 61-year-old man who will...

Local Faces: Brian Doherty

Tallaght

Darts is now the second most-watched TV sport in Ireland, and this week’s ‘Face of the Community’ is Brian Doherty, a man...

A Tree of Hope to remember lost ones

Tallaght

Over 130 people attended the planting of the 100th ‘Tree of Hope’ in Tallaght under pouring rain to keep ensuring that victims...

Rathfarnham men compete in the World Transplant Games

Tallaght

Two Rathfarnham men will be among 29 Irish athletes competing in the World Transplant Games in Germany next week.Mark Mulhall and Sean...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST