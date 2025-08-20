Search
Despite delays and cancellations on various routes in south Dublin, Minister has confidence in Go-Ahead

Mark KeaneAugust 20, 2025 10:53 am

THE MINISTER for Transport has expressed confidence in Go-Ahead Ireland, despite “continued delays and cancellations” on routes the transport provider operates across south Dublin, reports Ellen Gough.

The S8 route which runs from Kingswood Avenue in Citywest to Dun Laoghaire Station has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, as commuters have complained of buses disappearing from timetables and real-time trackers.

