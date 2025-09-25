Delight for U17 boxers

Harry Reddington of Cherry Orchard BC, right, celebrates after defeating Jude Reilly of Immaculata ABC Belfast during their 42kg bout Photos by Sportsfile

THE 2025 IABA National U17 Championships were crowned over the last two weeks with over 130 boxers from 73 different clubs from across the country taking part.

The final event was held at the National Stadium last Friday and saw 23 bouts take place with boxers from local clubs performing also.

Harry Reddington from Cherry Orchard Boxing Club was crowned the 42kg champion with a win over Jude Reilly from Immaculata BC, Belfast. Reddington did enough in the eyes of the judges to be crowned winner coming out on the right side of a 4-1 decision.

Kristian Jubani of Crumlin boxing club emerged victorious in the 50kg division. Jubani was competing against Ryan Cowzer of Rush Boxing Club and earned a unanimous decision sweeping the cards 5-0. Crumlin released a statement on their fighter after the conclusion of the tournament.

“We’re incredibly proud of Kristian for his hard work and dedication all year round, day in and day out. A big well done also to our amazing coaches, who always give their time and effort to guide and support our boxers”.

Darren O’Toole of Jobstown Boxing Club also took part in the competition reaching the final of the 66kg division where he was unfortunately defeated by Kai Dynes of Immaculata BC Belfast via a 4-1 decision.

O’Toole has had an extremely impressive run of form since joining Jobstown Boxing Club six months ago going on an 11 fight win streak before this competition.

His exploits have seen him fight in various competitions including representing Ireland on the world stage in Florida at the World Havoc Games earlier on in the Summer.

Hughie Lee Nevin of Sacred Heart Boxing Club Killinarden, also was participating in the event making the final of the 70kg weight class where he was unfortunately defeated by Conor Dowd of Immaculata Boxing Club, Belfast, the same team which produced the fighter to beat Darren O’Toole.

The bout ended in a split decision win with the Belfast boxer running out as the 4-1 victor on the scorecards.

The champions from this event will now go forward for National Squad Training where they will be considered for selection for the 2025 European U17 championships which are due to take place in Kienbaum Germany from December 8th to December 18th.

This event will be the inaugural confederation level World Boxing Championships for this age group.