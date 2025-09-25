BMA fighters test themselves at Junior European Championships

THREE young athletes from BMA Clondalkin represented Ireland at the WAKO Junior European Championships in Jesolo, Italy, earlier this month.

The event was one of the largest ever held, with over 2,700 registrations across 43 countries, making it the toughest stage for youth kickboxing in Europe.

Ireland travelled with a strong squad of 104 athletes, coaches, and officials, with local clubs well represented – including TMA from Tallaght, Evolution Martial Arts from Lucan, and Clondalkin’s very own BMA Clondalkin.

Fionn Kelly competed in both Light Contact -79kg and Kick Light -79kg. In Light Contact he was drawn against the number one seed of the tournament, Sid Williams of Great Britain, one of the most highly regarded youth fighters in Europe. In Kick Light, Fionn went head-to-head with Samo Orehovec of Slovenia, showing grit against another strong international opponent.

Roan Derwin Fitzgerald had a busy schedule, taking part in Point Fighting, Light Contact, and Kick Light -42kg.

Over the course of the tournament, he met opponents from Czechia, Poland, and Bulgaria, gaining experience across three different rule sets and showing great adaptability.

Cayden Derwin entered the demanding K1 -71kg category, widely considered one of the toughest divisions of the championships. He faced Ori Gostinov of Israel in a strong opening round battle.

Although all three exited in the opening rounds, their performances reflected courage, determination, and a willingness to test themselves against Europe’s elite.

Senior Coach Robert Barrett praised the team: “The results may not have gone our way this time, but Fionn, Roan, and Cayden showed incredible character on the international stage. To step out against seeded athletes and champions takes huge bravery, and every lesson they learned in Jesolo will make them stronger for the future. We couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Head Coach Ilija Salerno added: “This is what development is about – challenging yourself at the highest level and taking those experiences back into the gym. The boys gained invaluable international exposure, and we’re excited to build on this going forward.”

For BMA Clondalkin, participation in an event of this size is a major achievement and an important step in preparing the next generation of champions. With the experience gained in Jesolo, the club’s young athletes are set to come back stronger and hungrier for success.