Work starts on 395-home development

Helena Hayes, Head of Sales & Marketing, Evara; Michael Hynes, CEO Evara, Tánaiste Simon Harris and Mayor Pamela Kearns turn the sod at Heron's Lock, a new housing development being delivered by Evara in Lucan as part of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone

CONSTRUCTION on a new 395-home development at Heron’s Lock in Lucan after the turning of the sod by Mayor of South Dublin Country Council Pamela Kearns, Tánaiste Simon Harris and Ministers of State John Cummins and Kieran O’Donnell.

They jointly turned the sod on the new development by Evara, Ireland’s largest private homebuilder, on land which forms part of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

The Tánaiste, Minister Cummins and Minister O’Donnell also joined Michael Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Evara, on a walking tour of The Crossings, a new urban village developed by Evara at the heart of Adamstown, Ireland’s fastest growing suburb, and visited a new age-friendly development being delivered by Evara for Clúid Housing in Adamstown.

Evara’s development at Heron’s Lock comprises 395 new homes, with 281 houses and 114 apartments.

The houses will consist of three and four-bed homes and duplex units with a mix of two and three-bed homes.

The apartments are being developed over two blocks ranging up to six storeys and will consist of one and two-bed homes.

The homes are being built to the highest standards with a particular focus on energy efficiency, low running costs, place-making and sustainability.

Evara’s land at Heron’s Lock is located near to Adamstown SDZ, where the homebuilder is the lead developer, having already completed over 2,200 homes there, with a further 1,600 homes under construction and 1,300 homes at the planning stage.

In addition, the company has delivered extensive infrastructure in the new suburb, including roads, parks, playgrounds, schools and other amenities such as The Crossings retail centre and urban village.

Evara is also in the process of completing 392 new cost rental apartments for the Land Development Agency at The Crossings in Adamstown and also recently completed 184 new cost rental and social housing units for Oaklee, the Approved Housing Body, in the same location.

The age-friendly development at Somerton comprises 68 specifically designed age-friendly social housing apartments — 49 one-bedroom units and 19 two-bedroom units.

Evara is delivering the entire five-storey block, located adjacent to Lucan Shopping Centre, to Clann, the age-friendly division of Clúid Housing. The scheme has now topped out and remains on track for completion in June 2026.

Evara’s mission is to deliver high-quality homes in sustainable and vibrant communities. Following investment by TPG Real Estate in 2024, Evara is seeking to accelerate its housing delivery to reach an output target of 1,500 homes per annum and to add further capacity through land acquisitions.

Pamela Kearns, Mayor of South Dublin County Council said: “I am delighted to take part with the Tánaiste in the sod-turning of what is going to be an excellent housing development in a great place to live.

“There is an urgent need for increased levels of housing of all tenures and homebuilders, such as Evara, are playing a crucial role in adding to the country’s overall output alongside the work of local authorities and other State-backed bodies. South Dublin is a dynamic and fast-growing region, and the local authority is responding to the housing need by carefully planning for the future and ensuring new homes are delivered in the right areas with new services and amenities nearby.”