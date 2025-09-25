More bins will be provided to encourage binning of dog poo and reduce littering

More bins will be provided across several locations to reduce littering

More bins will be provided across several locations in the Rathfarnham Templeogue area to encourage the binning of dog poo and reduce general littering.

Town or village centres, large parks and other areas where people congregate, such as bus stops, will be among the types of locations given priority for litter bin placements.

Councillor Yvonne Collins spoke of the necessity for the increase in bins in the area to ease the lives of everyday people, such as those who make use of mobility devices

Cllr Collins stated, “[There’s] nothing more disgusting for young mothers with buggies or people in wheelchairs or anything like that to encounter dog waste on the ground which hasn’t been properly disposed of.”

South Dublin County Council note that there are approximately 900 litter bins across the county.

The provision of litter bins is carried out with the Litter Bin Installation Protocol as set out in the Litter Management Plan.

The protocol sets out a framework on the topic to provide consistent and appropriate coverage throughout the county.

Cllr Collins also stated that the need for more bins is also down to the amount of litter disposed of in the area and is not helped by the removal of any existing bins.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of the bins are very, very full all along Ballyboden Road, Whitechurch Road into Butterfield and there seems to be a bin that was taken away from…near Tara Hill.”

Other councillors supported the motion and added their own thoughts to the discussion, with Councillor Paddy Cosgrave bringing forward the option of dog poo bins.

Councillor Lynn McCrave shed light on a similar situation along the Dodder Road and asked for it to be seen to as well.

Councillor. Justin Sinnott noted: “I think we all, as a group of councillors, fully agree with it and would like to see further investment.”

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme