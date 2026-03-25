Demand for EV charging in workplace on the rise

DEMAND for EV charging facilities in workplace is on the rise, according to Ballymount-based ePower.

The renewable energy provider say there was a strong rise in company EV registrations last year.

Companies are under pressure to meet climate targets and for some this has meant replacing their existing fleet, or a substantial part of it, with EV vehicles.

Recent figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that EV registered vehicles under the categories “Business/Company sale” and “Leasing/Contract Hire Company” rose by more than 570 units between 2024 and 2025 — an increase of 19.2 per cent.

ePower, who have locations in Calmount Park, Ballymount and Cork, have installed EV chargers at around 400 business locations across Ireland during 2025 and expect to do more this year.

However, the growing number of EVs is creating a number of significant challenges for employers, particularly with regard to infrastructure, cost management and fair access to charging facilities.

According to Ivan O’Connor, commercial sales director at ePower, companies should begin developing formal policies to manage EV charging both on-site and for employees working remotely or travelling for business.

“Businesses are recognising that EV charging is becoming another workplace resource that needs to be managed properly,” he said.

How to manage workplace charging infrastructure is recognised as a key challenge.

Furthermore, businesses have to consider whether vehicles can remain parked until fully charged or if time limits should apply, whether company fleet vehicles will be prioritised over private cars, and who will be responsible for overseeing charger usage on-site.

Further challenges exit in relation to home charging facilities supplied to employers and whether electricity costs will be reimbursed directly to employees or billed to the company.