STEAM workshop ‘Let’s Get Digital’ catches the imagination of paticipants

THE STEAM Discover Digital workshops took place in The Civic Theatre in Tallaght on Monday and Tuesday with over 130 young adults in attendance.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and the two workshops were aimed at those aged 16-25 interested in creative and career opportunities that exist within theatre, performance and the wider digital arts sector.

The workshops were part of a programme called Let’s Get Digital, which sits within South Dublin County Partnership’s Life Long Learning Team supported by Microsoft Ireland.

The overarching aims of the programme are to promote digital skills development at all ages in the community and to support pathways to careers involving technology.

South Dublin County Partnership Let’s Get Digital Project Worker Dr Grace Lawlor said that the workshops “caught the imagination” of the young adults in attendance.

“This is a new type of event we are delighted to collaborate on with the Civic Theatre to reach those who may not typically attend live theatre.

“Both workshops were fantastic and caught the imagination of those who attended and participated with enthusiasm.

“Feedback from the young people has been incredibly positive and has opened up the world of creative STEM careers supported by technology”

Six local secondary schools were in attendance, as well as several community groups including Stewarts and also anyone in the general public within the target age range.

Award-winning Dublin-based writer, technologist and game designer Niall Austin gave a workshop which discussed audience participation and story.

Austin’s projects range from AI-assisted improvisation performances to hybrid gaming and theatre experiences, including 7 Deadly Sins and BadaBoom!

His work spans music, film, interactive installations and live performance, always centred around audience participation and story.

Choreographer and dancer Mateusz (Matt) Szczerek hosted the second workshop with Jack Foster and Seán Burns, which focused on blending technology with physical performance to create art.

At The Civic Theatre he created Matt & Hat, which saw motion-capture technology blended with krump dance choreography.

The chorepgrapher also founded Dance2Connect LAB, an international development programme for dancers, and continues to develop innovative performance work integrating technology and physical performance.

Education and Engagement Executive at The Civic Theatre, Mary Sheehan noted that the worshops were a great opportunity for the young people involved to see how technology can help creativity.

Sheehan said: “It was great to see young people get a chance to learn from professional Artists, in music, storytelling, dance, theatre, and film.

“These workshops offered an introduction to digital tools and a space to experiment with technology to show how to develop ideas, share knowledge and evolve creatively.

“The feedback from the workshop participants was very positive, the groups were curious and very keen to engage in more workshops like these.”

TAGS Life