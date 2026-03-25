Peas earn bragging rights after Rovers win

Ella Kelly gets in a tackle during the Shamrock Rovers match with Peamount United in Tallaght Stadium. Photos by Ava Butler

SHAMROCK Rovers hosted Peamount at Tallaght Stadium last Saturday afternoon in a game which saw the visitors run out as 2-0 winners.

Rovers threatened more throughout the opening periods of the game but it was Peamount who managed to break the deadlock in the 30th minute mark.

A free kick looped into the box from the halfway line saw a scramble in the Rover’s area with former Rovers academy player Sophie Byrne getting on the end of the ball and putting her side 1-0 up in the game.

The score at the interval would be 1-0 but Peamount would double their lead immediately after the resumption of the game.

After being put through on goal by an excellent pass from Aoife Murphy O’Connor, Sorcha Melia’s initial shot was saved by former teammate Amanda Budden but she was able to get on the end of the rebound to poke home the finish and double the lead for the Peas.

Rovers would wither away for the remainder of the half and frustrations would show as Roisin McGovern was given her marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 87th minute bringing them down to just 10 players.

Shamrock Rovers manager James O’Callaghan spoke of his side’s performance after the game.

“I think when we conceded the second goal the heads dropped. Credit to Peamount they are a good side but maybe if we had been more clinical with our finishing it could have been a different game.”

“Conceeding straight away in the second half killed our momentum and it just proved too difficult, you’ve to give credit to Peamount. If you give them a two goal lead they are very hard to peg back.”

Rovers find themselves up against Sligo this coming week while Peamount will host Waterford.