All systems got for Ireland

Former Cherry Orchard player Nathan Collins will line out for Ireland against Czechia Photo by Matthew Lysaght

IREAND take on Czechia in the first round of the World Cup playoff with the game to be held in Prague with a 7:45pm kick off.

Firhouse native Gavin Bazunu was not included in the squad, currently on loan with Stoke City from Southampton Bazunu is recovering from an injury sustained in January.

Templeogue native Dara O’Shea has made the cut though and has been a regular feature for Ireland at centre back over the last number of games.

He will likely be paired alongside Leixlip native and Cherry Orchard youth product Nathan Collins.

Pats academy graduate James Abankwah has also been included in the squad after impressing on loan at Waterford this season from Italian side Udinese.

Ireland reached the playoff stage following the now almost legendary exploits of Troy Parrott with the striker scoring five goals in two games, a brace against Portugal and the famous hattrick against Hungary.

Currently playing for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league Parrott has performed admirably this season as he has 28 goals in all competitions at club level, his total tally being at 33 when internationals are included.

The Czech opposition have identified him as a key threat with defender Tomas Holes emphasising his importance.

“One of the keys to winning the game is to eliminate Parrott. We have to pay close attention to him, see him all over the pitch, be as close to him as possible and not let him take the ball towards the goal. He’s a complex forward who has speed and excellent runs. He’s a football killer in the box.”

Should Ireland get through Thursday’s game they will have booked themselves a play off final against either North Macedonia or Denmark in the Aviva stadium on Tuesday night with the winner of that game going to the World Cup this summer.

TAGS Sport