Local lads in inter provincial squad

THE Leinster Football team recently finished undefeated at the 2026 FAI Amateur Inter Provincial tournament which was held last weekend in Letterkenny, Donegal.

The team was managed by former Templeogue manager Andy McNulty and consisted of players from all across the province including a number of local talents.

These included Sean O’Mahony King of St Francis, Regan Lennon of Lucan United and Sam Conway O’Donohoe of Crumlin United.

Leinster did not win the overall competition however, coming second though they did not taste defeat across the three games.

Their opening game saw them take on Connacht and after going 1-0 down in the first half, Leinster fired back into the drivers seat during the second half with goals from Dean Kelly and Dean Ivory.

They would be unable to hold onto the lead however and a Connacht goal deep into added time prevented them from taking the win.

Their second game against Ulster saw Leinster themselves avail of a late goal with Dean Kelly grabbing his second of the tournament to secure a 2-1 victory in the 85th minute.

After Munster had beaten both Ulster and Connacht, it came down to the final game to decide the overall winners of the tournament.

Munster would be the first to strike, going 1-0 ahead on the 24th minute of the game. They would double their lead just minutes later and headed into halftime with a fairly comfortable 2-0 lead.

Leinster made a number of changes through the second half and one of those subs, Tyler Doherty made a major impact scoring in the 59th minute to take the score to 2-1.

Leinster would not go down without a fight and were rewarded for their continuous grit in the 84th minute when St Francis man Sean O’Mahony King netted to make the score level.

Munster would survive the next few nervy minutes however to claim overall victory of the tournament and will now be the team to represent Ireland in UEFA’s upcoming Regions Championships.

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