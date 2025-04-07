Search
Demand for more patrols by gardai in Kiltipper Park
William O ConnorApril 7, 2025 10:12 am

REQUESTS have been made for gardai to carry out more patrols at Kiltipper Park due to the issue of scramblers in the area.

South Dublin County Council say they monitor and review this anti-social behaviour issue which happens from ‘time to time’. The park is currently under redevelopment.

