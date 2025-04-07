Demand for more patrols by gardai in Kiltipper Park
REQUESTS have been made for gardai to carry out more patrols at Kiltipper Park due to the issue of scramblers in the area.
South Dublin County Council say they monitor and review this anti-social behaviour issue which happens from ‘time to time’. The park is currently under redevelopment.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Glenn is a prime example for young adults to follow his stepsTallaght
WORLD Autism Awareness Day was celebrated this week on April 2 by many in the county, including Glenn Byrne (21) from Tallaght.Glenn,...
Over 67% of hospital users were ‘satisfied’ with serviceTallaght
Over 67 per cent of Tallaght University Hospital users were “satisfied” with the service according to a new study.The Trinity College Dublin’s...
Sensei Marie will be deeply missed by karate communityTallaght
Tributes continue to pour in from all over the karate world following the death of Tallaght karate coach Marie Reynolds from Fettercairn...
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.