Steel fence erected by council deemed an eyesore by locals
The fence on Pinewood

Maurice GarveyApril 7, 2025 10:18 am

RESIDENTS in a tidy cul-de-sac in Clondalkin were surprised to see a fence installed behind a house this week, which has been labelled an “eyesore” which serves “no purpose.”

The steel fence was erected by South Dublin County Council on March 27, at Pinewoods in Clondalkin.

