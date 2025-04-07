Steel fence erected by council deemed an eyesore by locals
RESIDENTS in a tidy cul-de-sac in Clondalkin were surprised to see a fence installed behind a house this week, which has been labelled an “eyesore” which serves “no purpose.”
The steel fence was erected by South Dublin County Council on March 27, at Pinewoods in Clondalkin.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
