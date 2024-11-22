Search
Denning all set for season finale in Jeddah

Echo StaffNovember 22, 2024 10:55 am

UP and coming driver Alex Denning heads into his season finale in Jeddah next weekend in the Fanatec GT World Challenge.

Denning has competed across a wide range of events this season and enjoyed a great weekend in Monza last time out as he finished with two top five finishes.

