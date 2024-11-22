St Jude’s star Claire receives an All-Star

Search
St Jude’s Claire Gannon delighted to receive an All-Star award

November 22, 2024

Dublin Camogie star Claire Gannon was named on the 2024 PWC Camogie All Star Team after an impressive year for Dublin and St Jude’s.

Gannon was nominated for an All Star along with her sister Aisling Gannon, Emma O’Byrne and Aisling Maher who were all key cogs of a Dublin side who reached the All-Ireland semi-final.

