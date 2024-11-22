St Jude’s star Claire receives an All-Star
Dublin Camogie star Claire Gannon was named on the 2024 PWC Camogie All Star Team after an impressive year for Dublin and St Jude’s.
Gannon was nominated for an All Star along with her sister Aisling Gannon, Emma O’Byrne and Aisling Maher who were all key cogs of a Dublin side who reached the All-Ireland semi-final.
