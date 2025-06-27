Despite the rain nearly 7,000 attend popular village festival

Thousands turned out across a sometimes wild and wet weekend for this year’s Clondalkin Village Festival.

Up to 7,000 people took part in free events and activities organised around the village from Friday, June 20 until Sunday, June 22.

The festival showcased a wide variety of family, music, history and community events, with live music, free tours and guided walks, and family activities all to bring out the best of Clondalkin.

Festival chairperson, Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) said that “it was great to meet so many over the three days who helped us showcase all that’s good about our community in Clondalkin.”

“We had free concerts from Taylor D, Local Vocals and the North Clondalkin Choir, and our Bawnogue and Knockmitten community centres played their part.”

Other events and activities included K&G funfair, the scouts in St John’s car park, free tours by Clann Chrónáin, vintage cars in the Mill Centre, Bingo in Bawnogue Community Centre, Brigid’s Cloak in Hibernian auctioneers, Ceol agus Craic in Áras Chrónáin, and open days at Clondalkin Garda station and Clondalkin Equine Centre.

“I want to thank all our sponsors including our big sponsor SDCC, everyone that gave their time to organise an event, the committee, Clan Chrónáin tour guides, the volunteers, the Gardaí, the civil defence, the Laurels and all who played their part!” Cllr Timmons said.

“Despite some rain showers lots came out to enjoy Clondalkin Festival. Lots on for everyone and a lot of happy kids.

The independent councillor is already looking forward to later events this year that “showcase our community, next up in October is Creative Clondalkin,” he said.

“Some try to divide our community, but we are better and a stronger community when we stand together! Clondalkin Abú!” he added.