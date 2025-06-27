Extension of community centre to cater for increasing need for childcare

An increasing need for childcare spaces led to the Council proposing an extension of Ballyroan Community and Youth Centre.

The centre, last upgraded in 2010, currently comprises of a community café, a hall and meeting rooms, a commercial kitchen and a childcare facility.

“The number of staff and children in the childcare facility have significantly increased, requiring an expansion of the centre to accommodate them,” explained Senior Officer from SDCC Architecture Department, Eoghan Broderick.

“The centre is now under significant pressure in terms of occupancy.”

Mr Broderick presented the Part 8 proposal to the chamber at the Rathfarnham- Firhouse area meeting on Tuesday, June 10, finding a positive response from councillors.

The proposed scope of works includes a rearrangement and upgrade of the community centre interior space and a new single storey flat roof extension of 75 sqm.

Besides the childcare space, the reception and front room will also be expanded.

The concrete pavers to the south and west of the building will be refurbished subject to landowner consent, with final details to be agreed with other SDCC departments.

Accessibility will be enhanced with works at the existing building entrance and at a dedicated childcare entrance to the rear of the centre, subject to landowner consent.

A new bin store will be located on the adjacent library lands, which has been agreed with Ballyroan Library.

There will be a new external escape door to the north facing elevation of the existing parish boiler house, and new solar panels on the south facing pitched roof.

There will be a clear delineation between the childcare space and the public space of the building.

Care has been taken, explained Mr Broderick, that the proposal is sensitive to the nearby Church of the Holy Spirit which is a protected building.

Labour Councillors Paddy Cosgrave and Pamela Kearns welcomed the well-demonstrated consultation process with local stakeholders.

“The Part 8 was informed by many meetings, including the centre Board of Management and centre users and managers,” said Mr Broderick.

“It will be a great new addition to our community in Ballyroan,” said Cllr Cosgrave. “A job very well done.”

“This extension was very looked forward to,” commented Councillor Yvonne Collins (FF), asking for a timeline of the works.

Mr Broderick said the Council are looking at starting the tender process in Q4 2025 and commencement of works on site in early 2026.

