Detached bungalow office space on the market for €1.25 million

The detached bungalow is on the market at €1.25 million

A detached bungalow office premises on “a deceptively large site” in the heart of Lucan is now on the market for €1.25 million.

McDonald Property, Lucan’s longest-established firm of Auctioneers, Valuers and Estate Agents, are “delighted to present” this detached dormer bungalow with a sunny south-facing rear aspect, located in one of the most sought-after areas of Lucan.

Currently used as an office premises, the accommodation extends to approximately 1,650 sq. ft.

It is ideally suited for a number of commercial uses, including office, medical etc, or conversion back to a residential home.

Six office/meeting/reception rooms open off the hallway on the ground floor, with a kitchenette and WC located to the rear of the property.

The upper floor, with Velux windows and dormer front window, comprises a kitchenette area with tiled floor, eaves storage and a shower room.

There is a large tarmacadam front garden with car parking for up to 8/9 cars, and a very substantial L-shaped rear garden with well-maintained lawn and mature trees and hedges providing for unrivalled privacy.

The property is excellently located within a short walk to Lucan Village (5 minutes), and is convenient to local primary and secondary schools.

It is adjacent to bus stops, with easy access to the N4, M50 and wider road network and is a short drive from the Hermitage Golf Club and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Previously the presbytery for St. Mary’s Church Lucan, it was extensively renovated and modernized in 2006.