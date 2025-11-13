Search
Man arrested following violent disturbance in Clondalkin

James Roulston MooneyNovember 13, 2025 10:32 am

A man was arrested, and another was transported to hospital with serious injuries after an assault involving weapons that occurred on St Cuthbert’s Road in Clondalkin on Wednesday morning.

A male in his 20s was found at the scene with serious but believed to be non-life threatening injuries while the second man was arrested at the scene,

The two men were found after reports of a violent disturbance in the area were made to Gardaí, and a hatchet and knife were also discovered.

The injured man was treated at the scene and taken to Tallaght University Hospital while the man arrested was transported to a Garda Station in west Dublin.

The Armed Support Unit were also present at the scene along with local Gardaí and emergency services personnel.

The scene has since been technically examined and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

