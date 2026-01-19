Developer told to take down modular homes
A developer and site owners have been ordered to take down modular homes being illegally developed in Brittas and restore the location to its original condition.
Chianti Park had been undergoing development works last year, which led to concerns being raised by residents regarding the lack of permission granted for the works.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
