‘It nearly looked like dirt really – dirty, rusty water’

The water has been described as ‘rusty water’ as can be seen as the council an Irish Water visited the road

A resident has raised concerns about the running water available in the area after months of waiting for lead pipes to be replaced.

Simone O’Toole of Decies Road, Ballyfermot sent an application to Irish Water to have pipes replaced following a plumber’s recommendation in July, but the same pipes remain in the middle of January.