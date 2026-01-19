Search
‘It nearly looked like dirt really – dirty, rusty water’
The water has been described as ‘rusty water’ as can be seen as the council an Irish Water visited the road

‘It nearly looked like dirt really – dirty, rusty water’

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 19, 2026 11:41 am

A resident has raised concerns about the running water available in the area after months of waiting for lead pipes to be replaced.

Simone O’Toole of Decies Road, Ballyfermot sent an application to Irish Water to have pipes replaced following a plumber’s recommendation in July, but the same pipes remain in the middle of January.

