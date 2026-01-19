‘It nearly looked like dirt really – dirty, rusty water’
A resident has raised concerns about the running water available in the area after months of waiting for lead pipes to be replaced.
Simone O’Toole of Decies Road, Ballyfermot sent an application to Irish Water to have pipes replaced following a plumber’s recommendation in July, but the same pipes remain in the middle of January.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
