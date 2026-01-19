Search
Man evaded gardai by jumping from window
Blanchardstown District Court

Maurice GarveyJanuary 19, 2026 11:48 am

A MAN who evaded gardai by jumping from a rear window  was handed a two-month sentence.

Dillon Gilligan (25), with an address of Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Gilligan appeared in custody as he is serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence.

Garda Michael Deegan, Dublin Castle, told the court that gardai arrived to a premises at Greenfort Crescent, and Mr Dillon jumped from a rear window.

The court heard Dillon has 12 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said his client had pleaded guilty to the charge, however it was unclear as to why he jumped from the rear window of the premises.

Judge Áine Clancy noted the guilty plea which came at relatively early stage, giving credit for that, and sentenced Gilligan to two months, with fixed recognisance of €100.

In May, Gilligan was sentenced to six and a half years, after being convicted of carrying a firearm with intent to commit assault at Dublin Circuit criminal Court. The court heard Gilligan attempted to cause harm to a man on December 17, 2019 at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin.

Funded by the Local Court Reporting Scheme

