Pat Rabbitte steps down as Chairperson of Tusla after two terms
Former Labour leader Pat Rabbitte stepped down from his role as Chairperson of Tusla after completing two terms in the role.
The former TD took on the role in January 2019 and held the post for six years across two consecutive terms, with the first ending in December 2023.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
