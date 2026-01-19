Search
Pat Rabbitte steps down as Chairperson of Tusla after two terms
Former Labour leader Pat Rabbitte stepped down as Chairperson of Tusla after completing two terms in the role

Pat Rabbitte steps down as Chairperson of Tusla after two terms

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 19, 2026 12:13 pm

Former Labour leader Pat Rabbitte stepped down from his role as Chairperson of Tusla after completing two terms in the role.

The former TD took on the role in January 2019 and held the post for six years across two consecutive terms, with the first ending in December 2023.

Read More


Criticism of councillors who do not take part in debate or votes

News

A Tallaght councillor has criticised his fellow elected members who attend meetings by video call but do not take part in debate...

Gardai targeting people and groups involved in drug intimidation

News

Gardaí are actively targeting groups and individuals involved in drugs and intimidation and are able to identify them through a research project.Drug...

Current traffic calming measures ‘not the answer’

News

The latest traffic calming measures proposed for 2026 and 2027 have been met with a less than enthusiastic response from the public.Proposed...

At least 126 hectares of land must be rezoned across the county over the next 14 years

News

At least 126 hectares of land must be rezoned across the county over the next 14 years to meet new housing targets...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST