Residents call for construction hub to be converted to car park

The depot at the entrance to Tymon Park at Limekiln

Residents on Limekiln Road are calling for the main construction hub for the River Poddle flood works scheme to be converted into a car park for the area.

The River Poddle Flood Alleviation Scheme (FAS) saw a number of works carried out by council staff to reduce flooding along the river since April 2024.

The last section of flood alleviation works was completed in Tymon Park in September 2025.

During the works, a main construction compound was established in Tymon Park with access off Limekiln Road, which was to be in operation “for the entire duration of the works”.

Residents in surrounding estates are now calling for this compound to be converted into a car park, according to Cllr Yvonne Collins (FF).

Her motion at the Rathfarnham/ Templeogue/Firhouse/Bohernabreena Area Committee meeting in December called for the compound to be “re-purposed into a car park to facilitate all park users”, a request that comes from the local resident’s association she said.

“Because there isn’t enough parking, there’s inconsiderate parking in nearby estates which causes a whole other range of problems,” Cllr Collins stated.

Cllr Pamela Kearns (Lab) said that she had also heard from residents in the Limekiln Road area regarding this issue and added that recent upgrades in Tymon Park are “attracting a lot more people over there”, increasing the need for parking.

“It is a big bone of contention in the area,” she said.

However, David Grant, the project resident engineer for the River Poddle FAS, said that the plan all along has been to “restore this compound area to its original state” once the works are completed.

“As set out in our environmental impact assessment report, we said we will reinstate [the site] to its original use using stored topsoil we’ve kept from the area,” he told councillors at the meeting on December 9.

He said that “prior to the installation of the compound”, residents living on the other side of the Limekiln Road had “made it fairly adamant to me that they did not want to see a car park in that area”.

Any decision to re-purpose this area will have to be made by the council’s Public Realm Section “when the works are fully completed”, he added.

“The residents don’t like people parking outside their houses either and blocking access,” Cllr Collins responded.

She said the request had come from a “broad range of residents”, and, thanking Mr Grant for his response, said that she hoped to see the Public Realm department looking at this issue in the future.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme