Council sets aside €16m towards possibility of building a new hotel

The possibility of building a hotel similar to councils in the UK has spurred on the local authority

The local authority has set aside over €128m for the next three years on economic development projects, including over €16m for a potential hotel in South Dublin.

€16.4 million has been allocated towards the possible development of a hotel, funded and owned by the council.

A move like this has been seen overseas in the UK, where it is noted that they can benefit from commercial success, employment, tourism and possible regeneration as a result.

South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward noted that challenges faced with tourism in the region has spurred on the proposal.

The Chief Executive said: “There’s a possibility of developing a hotel in the county as well. We have available resources to utilise that.

“I’m very conscious of the challenges faced for tourism locally where we’ve lost a lot of bed spaces for other uses and it might be an opportunity for us to intervene in a way that sustains local hotel accommodations in the county.”

Talks with Failte Ireland and feasibility studies have taken place, but the form of the possible development is not set in stone.

€25.25m has been set aside for continued works on Lucan House and Lucan Demesne masterplan, which will provide the county with new cultural and community spaces among others.

€23.25m is allocated to conservation works and other developments in the Dublin Mountains and concerning the Hellfire project.

However, Chief Executive Ward noted that the council may have to change their approach to the Hellfire project, which includes the creation of a trail and visitor centre.

He said: “We’ve been awaiting tree felling licences to allow us to progress with the visitor centre and with the car park.

“There are delays with those and procedural issues and administrative issues and whatever else.

“So, it may be that we have to pivot and work on the road upgrades and conservation works to the Hellfire building, rather than the actual building of the visitor centre.”

€13m has been set aside for the creation of a food production hub in Tallaght which the council will work alongside Enterprise Ireland to deliver.

€15.1m will go towards the 12th Lock/Grange Cottage masterplan to help secure operators for a planned restaurant and café and childcare facility at the location and deliver these amenities.

€5m has been put towards for an enterprise centre in Adamstown with a view to creating a network of such centres in the county in the future.

The creation of a Tallaght Heritage Centre has been allocated €8m but feasibility studies on the integration of it with other cultural uses in the area are yet to be completed.

Construction is expected to get underway on the project before the end of 2026.

Tallaght Stadium has also been singled out for an allocation of €2.25m as the council look to upgrade the facility with improved lighting fixtures, dugout changes and toilet upgrades to name a few.

The upgrades are planned after a year that saw rugby and cricket teams make use of the stadium, on top of Shamrock Rovers and international teams.

The money invested into Tallaght Stadium and the success of the project underlines the potential benefits that funding the region’s sports, tourism and hospitality can create.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.