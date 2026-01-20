Coldcut 10-hectare site listed for potential land rezoning

The Coldcut site has been listed as a potential site for land rezoning by the local authority as they look to achieve increased housing targets placed on them.

Part of the 10-hectare site has been listed as a “preferred option for public consultation” by the council as they look to have more land zoned for housing.

The top left corner of the site is marked for residential rezoning by the council and comes in at over three hectares, but it was not a submission made to them by a member of the South Dublin public.

This three-hectare site is anticipated to accommodate 200 dwellings, should a development be constructed upon it.

The area is seen as a good spot for sustainable planning, existing infrastructure, as well as other considerations.

The council pointed to the potential retention of a green corridor, underutilised lands within the built-up footprint, potential to contribute to compact growth, proximity to high-capacity and frequency public transport, proximity to existing services and social infrastructure and general future constraints and regional plans for water, wastewater and energy supplies as reasons for why the land would work as a residential location.

SDCC envision that the remainder of the site would be retained as open space with enhanced public access to the space and facilities.

In December, The Echo reported that the 26-acre Coldcut site had been agreed to be sold to a private developer from Sligo for €5.3m following the conclusion of the sealed bidding process.

The Dublin Bus Services Sports and Social Club had voted to sell the lands and calls had been made for the council to consider a compulsory purchase of the site so that it remains in public use.

Many local clubs and services had been lobbying for the site to be purchased by South Dublin County Council.

The full 26-acre Coldcut lands comprise of a former GAA pitch, a pitch and putt course, mix of grass and astroturf playing fields and several local clubs and figures have called for the lands to be placed into public use.

Several local clubs such as St Patrick’s GAA Club, Collinstown FC and Palmerstown FC had expressed interest, as well as other groups such as the Clondalkin Autism Parents Support Network.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme