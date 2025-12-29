Search
Private developer bids €5.3m for Coldcut site
An aerial view of the Coldcut site

James Roulston MooneyDecember 29, 2025 9:22 am

The 26-acre Coldcut site has been agreed to be sold to a private developer from Sligo for €5.3m following the conclusion of the sealed bidding process, The Echo understands.

The news comes after a meeting held by Dublin City Services Sports and Social Club members on Tuesday night, who had put the lands up for sale.

