Passenger exposes himself on bus while going through village
Ellen GoughDecember 29, 2025 9:33 am

A male passenger who exposed himself on a bus in Tallaght left the scene before Gardaí arrived.

That’s according to information shared at the December meeting of the Local Transport Forum, which also heard about a number of incidents of stones being thrown at buses in the Tallaght area.

