Tallaght University Hospital CRY department achieves the Echo Quality Accreditation
The Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Department at TUH has become the first public hospital in Ireland to achieve Echo Quality Accreditation from the British Society of Echocardiography.
This prestigious recognition reflects the Department’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of patient care. The accreditation process was rigorous, involving a detailed review of clinical practices, safety standards, patient pathways, and quality improvement measures.