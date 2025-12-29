Search
Tallaght University Hospital CRY department achieves the Echo Quality Accreditation
Mae Marcojos; Clinical Nurse Specialist; Rachel Morgan, Chief 1 Cardiac Physiologist; Giedrius Michalauskas, Senior Cardiac Physiologist and Lucia Ebbs, CEO of CRY. Absent from picture Dr. Deirdre Ward, Consultant Cardiologist; Mary Hickey, Quality Lead and Mark Russell, Chief 2 Cardiac Physiologist

Tallaght University Hospital CRY department achieves the Echo Quality Accreditation

Echo StaffDecember 29, 2025 9:38 am

The Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Department at TUH has become the first public hospital in Ireland to achieve Echo Quality Accreditation from the British Society of Echocardiography.

This prestigious recognition reflects the Department’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of patient care. The accreditation process was rigorous, involving a detailed review of clinical practices, safety standards, patient pathways, and quality improvement measures.

Read More


Seasonal Recycling: SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition

News

The Mayor of South Dublin County, Cllr Pamela Kearns presented the winners of the SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition with their prizes...

Memorial tree to remember inspirational Amelia Belle

News

A MEMORIAL tree has been erected at a Ballycullen community centre, in memory of an “inspirational” teenage girl.Amelia Belle Ferguson, from Firhouse, died...

No significant progress on GAA facility at Spawell

News

There has been “no significant progress this year” in relation to Dublin GAA’s Spawell development plans and costs are expected to rise,...

Passenger exposes himself on bus while going through village

News

A male passenger who exposed himself on a bus in Tallaght left the scene before Gardaí arrived.That’s according to information shared at...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST