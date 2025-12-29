Water pipeline from Newcastle to Hazelhatch to cost €10 million

The planned pipeline set to be installed from Newcastle to Hazelhatch is expected to cost the council €10 million to lay down.

Construction on a new surface water pipeline running from Newcastle to Hazelhatch is set to begin in January 2026 with the project projected to be completed in Q3 2026.

Hazelhatch Road is expected to close for the duration of the works, which led to tension when it was initially scheduled to begin in November.

The pipeline is being created in part to support potential residential developments in the area that would not be possible to erect without it.

The council noted that this infrastructure is necessary to provide stormwater capacity and reduce flood risk in the area.

The upcoming roadworks are being carried out by GMC Utilities Ltd. on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Residents in the area have previously voiced their concerns about the lengthy construction window necessary to construct the pipeline.

Sticky Fingers Creche owner Sharon Gorevan has concerns about her business and its ability to operate during the window.

Gorevan had told The Echo: “We’re full day care, so we run from 7:30am in the morning to 6:30 in the evening and we run after school and [Early Childhood Care and Education].

“So, like, we drop and collect children to and from school – four schools in the area. And then we have our ECCE children coming in between 9:30 and 12:30, so there’s a lot of movement that has to be catered to, or for, while they’re doing the roadworks.”

The works were previously scheduled to begin at the start of November but were postponed after locals in the area complained about the lack of notice given to them.

A concerned parent was how the creche became aware of the plans, just several days prior to the deadline for submissions or objections accepted by the local authority on the works.

Gorevan stated that the only official notification that Sticky Fingers received about the works was from a GMC official following the parent’s contact with the creche.

Elsewhere in Newcastle, a drainage study is underway, also covering the Rathcoole, and Saggart areas.

South Dublin County Council stated when queried on the matter: “This combined project will ensure a secure and reliable water supply for existing customers and to increase capacity for the towns as they expand, as well as prevent flooding events and facilitate new housing in line with the objectives of the Council’s County Development Plan 2022-2028.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.