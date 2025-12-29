Search
Nuala celebrates 90th birthday with four generations of family
Nuala with great grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, Kayleigh and Killian

Nuala celebrates 90th birthday with four generations of family

James Roulston MooneyDecember 29, 2025 8:59 am

A local lady celebrated her 90th birthday in style on Saturday evening at Thomas Davis GAA in Tallaght, with four generations of family members present.

Nuala Doyle of Kilininny, Firhouse Road celebrated her latest birthday at the weekend with a room full of family and friends at the Thomas Davis club house on Kiltipper Road.

