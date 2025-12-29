Man with ‘most amazing’ amount of convictions threatened to kill partner

A MAN who was sentenced to three and a half years earlier this week for threatening to kill his pregnant partner, was in court to face another of charge of threats against the woman.

Dean Joyce (33), of Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in custody.

The court heard gardai responded to a call on September 15, 2023, where upon arrival, the accused made alleged threats to the injured party – his partner – and damaged her vehicle.

Joyce was later arrested and charged, subsequently pleaded guilty to the criminal damage charge.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said his client has the “most amazing” amount of convictions “in excess of 300.”

Judge Áine Clancy said amazing would “not be the word I would use.”

Mr Fleming said his client is currently serving a three and a half-year sentence which he received this week for threats to kill and criminal damage.

He said his client is a father of six and is still in contact with the partner who visits him in prison.

The court heard Joyce’s mother died when he was 13 from heroin abuse, and that he never knew his father.

“He is the author of his own misfortune. From a disadvantaged background, and paying the price for it,” said Mr Fleming.

Judge Clancy fined Joyce €500 for the Section 3 criminal damage to be paid forthwith.

Earlier this week at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Joyce received three-and-a-half years for threatening to kill his pregnant partner at an address in Tallaght on November 6, 2024.

The court heard he was a man with 341 previous convictions and that his partner was eight months pregnant at the time.

