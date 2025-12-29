No significant progress on GAA facility at Spawell

FACILITY The GAA goalposts up on the old pitch and putt course at the Spawell

There has been “no significant progress this year” in relation to Dublin GAA’s Spawell development plans and costs are expected to rise, according to the county board’s annual report.

Dublin GAA bought the 13.8-hectare site just off the M50 in Templeogue for over €9 million in 2017 and are set to a create a facility which includes three full-sized pitches, one synthetic pitch (all floodlit), an indoor training centre, skills wall, gym, sensory spaces and changing rooms.