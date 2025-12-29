Threatened to cut his father’s (91) head off with carving knife

A MAN threatened to cut his father’s head off with a carving knife at the family home, a court heard.

Joe Kenny (61), Glendoher Drive, Rathfarnham, appeared before Tallaght District Court, charged with assaulting his father Thomas Joseph Kenny (91).

The court heard Joe Kenny entered a plea of guilty at Tallaght District Court on November 4.

Garda Shane Molloy, Tallaght Garda Station, told the court that on February 21, 2025, gardai responded to a report of a threat to kill at a Rathfarnham property at approximately 10.30pm.

On arrival gardai spoke to Thomas Kenny. The court heard that Joe Kenny held a six-inch kitchen carving knife to Thomas Kenny’s neck and “threatened to cut it off.”

As a result of this, the skin was pierced on Thomas Kenny’s neck.

Defence solicitor John O’Leary said the injured party withdrew his complaint on November 29 and that his client has secured alternative accommodation.

Judge Patricia McNamara could not condone someone holding a knife to their father and while acknowledging there was no serious injury, she noted a laceration to Thomas Kenny’s skin.

Joe Kenny was remanded on continuing bail for a book of evidence at Tallaght District Court on January 15.

