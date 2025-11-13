Disused playground will be reinstated as open green space

The playground at Jobstown Community Centre has been out of use since 2020

A disused playground in Jobstown will be decommissioned and reinstated an “open green space”.

The playground, located beside the Jobstown Community Centre, has been out of use since 2020.

Concerns have previously been raised about the lack of maintenance for the playground, and that children had still been able to access it despite health and safety risks.

In response to a question from Cllr Paddy Holohan at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 28, requesting an update on plans for the site, South Dublin County Council said that the playground will be decommissioned.

“The playground beside Jobstown Community Centre was inspected by an independent ROSPA-certified playground inspector, who found the equipment to be unfit for purpose due to extensive vandalism,” Brendan Redmond, senior executive Parks and Landscape officer for the council said.

“Despite being secured, the site continues to attract anti-social behaviour, with individuals forcing entry and congregating there.”

He said that the council intends to decommission the existing playground and “reinstate the area as an open green space”.

“New and enhanced playgrounds have already been delivered in Jobstown Park, Killinarden Park, Whitestown Stream Park, and Kiltalown Park,” he continued.

“Once reinstated, the area will remain available for future consideration, should an appropriate project and budget be identified and agreed in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme