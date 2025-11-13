Two men are found guilty of Josip’s murder in Clondalkin

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a Croatian man living in Clondalkin last year.

30-year-old Josip Strok died in Tallaght University Hospital on April 3, 2024, four days after he was assaulted in Clondalkin.

44-year-old Mark Lee and 19-year-old Anthony Delappe were found guilty by a majority verdict at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

A third man, 21-year-old Connor Rafferty, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and the jury returned a not guilty verdict.

The three had already pleaded guilty to the charge of assault against Strok’s friend, 29-year-old David Druzinec.

According to RTÉ, the prosecution told the court that Strok was repeatedly kicked in the head, punched, stamped on and beaten by the assailants.

Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing SC, for the prosecution, said in his opening speech that the accused knew Mr Strok and Mr Druzinec were foreign nationals and that has “relevance in the case”.

Lee and Delappe were convicted by the jury and have been remanded in custody for sentencing on Monday, November 17.