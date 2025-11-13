Search
Two men are found guilty of Josip’s murder in Clondalkin
Josip Strok died last year following the assault

Two men are found guilty of Josip’s murder in Clondalkin

Echo StaffNovember 13, 2025 1:13 pm

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a Croatian man living in Clondalkin last year.

30-year-old Josip Strok died in Tallaght University Hospital on April 3, 2024, four days after he was assaulted in Clondalkin.

44-year-old Mark Lee and 19-year-old Anthony Delappe were found guilty by a majority verdict at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

A third man, 21-year-old Connor Rafferty, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and the jury returned a not guilty verdict.

The three had already pleaded guilty to the charge of assault against Strok’s friend, 29-year-old David Druzinec.

According to RTÉ, the prosecution told the court that Strok was repeatedly kicked in the head, punched, stamped on and beaten by the assailants.

Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing SC, for the prosecution, said in his opening speech that the accused knew Mr Strok and Mr Druzinec were foreign nationals and that has “relevance in the case”.

Lee and Delappe were convicted by the jury and have been remanded in custody for sentencing on Monday, November 17.

Read More


€100,000 spent by county council removing graffiti

Clondalkin

A high rate of graffiti reoccurrence around Clondalkin has been noted by the local authority as it aims to stamp out the...

‘Joe Williams Bridge’ signage honours the late historian

Clondalkin

SIGNAGE has gone up to mark the Blue Bridge linking the N7 and Monastery Road as the ‘Joe Williams Bridge’ in honour...

Heritage sites will undergo works to make them available for public use

Clondalkin

Two known heritage sites in Clondalkin will undergo new works to make them available for public use. Fairview Oil Mills and St...

Closure of busy junction is only a ‘recommendation’

Clondalkin

Transport Infrastructure Ireland stated that their idea to close the Boot Road junction that would affect around 2000 homes was only a...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST