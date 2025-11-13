Search
Met Éireann warns of “Significant Flooding” for three counties

Ellen GoughNovember 13, 2025 1:23 pm

Met Éireann have issued a severe rain and flood warning for three counties this weekend, including Dublin.

A Status Orange Rain warning for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow has been issued by the national forecaster from Friday afternoon, November 14.

Met Éireann have predicted significant rainfall accumulations, especially on high ground and exposed areas, as well as “significant flooding” and hazardous travelling conditions until Saturday morning, November 15.

The Status Orange warning is valid from 2pm Friday afternoon until 11am, Saturday morning.

A Status Yellow Wind warning has also been issued for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, with “strong and gusty northeasterly winds” adding to difficult travelling conditions.

Met Éireann also warned the public to be aware of “wind related debris”.

The Status Yellow Wind warning is valid from 12 noon Friday, November 14 until 4am Saturday, November 15.

