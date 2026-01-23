Search
Dodder Action group invite residents for ‘clean up of the Cherryfield section’
Ellen GoughJanuary 23, 2026 11:19 am

A community group dedicated to keeping the Dodder River clean and free of litter are inviting residents of Firhouse and Knocklyon to join them on their latest cleanup day.

Volunteers from Dodder Action will join the Cherryfield Dogwalkers group for a “clean up of the Cherryfield section” of Dodder Valley Park on Saturday, January 24.

“We will provide equipment but please bring your own gloves, children and dogs very welcome,” the group said in a statement.

They also shared “a huge thank you” to their eight volunteers who helped clear a section of hedgerow near the Old Mill on the Firhouse Road earlier this month.

“As we discovered, this is a highly popular location for rough drinking,” the statement from the group said.

“We filled seven bags just with glass bottles, which we kept separate from the rest of the rubbish.

“Our haul included carpets, wall tiles, huge quantities of clothing, nappies, nitrous oxide canisters and the usual cans and plastic bottles, which could and should have been recycled.”

“We didn’t complete the task, but it’s certainly looking a lot better than it did when we first arrived,” they added.

The meeting point for the Cherryfield clean up on Saturday, January 24, is the car park at the Spawell at 10am.

