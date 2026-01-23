Local authority expected to spend over €1 billion to deliver 3,400 homes

Work at Killinarden Foothills is expected to deliver 600 homes with construction starting this month

The council expect to spend over €1 billion to deliver over 3,000 homes across South Dublin in the next three years, with a focus on mixed-tenure developments.

Just under €1.05 billion is expected to go towards approximately 3,400 new social and affordable homes, with potential for more.

South Dublin County Council Director of Housing Elaine Leech noted that the local authority’s new housing delivery plan will focus mainly on mixed-tenure developments.

Mixed-tenure developments are residential sites where different residential tenures, such as rental and permanent, are provided – developments in Clonburris and Killinarden fall under this.

Kilcarbery Grange is one of these developments that is largely completed, with over 1,000 homes delivered to date.

The Director of Housing stated: “Our new Housing Delivery Action Plan will be underpinned by mixed-tenure developments providing social affordable purchase and cost-rental homes on a larger scale on our council-owned sites with an increased focus on direct build.”

Over €954m is anticipated to be spent to deliver affordable purchase and cost rental homes with support from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) through the Social Housing Investment Programme and the Affordable Housing Fund.

A provision of €327m has been set aside for the delivery of mixed-tenure developments across South Dublin.

Works in Clonburris are anticipated to deliver 2400 homes with the Canal Bank phase set to be completed first, while the Killinarden Foothills development is expected provide 600 and begin construction this month.

Other works and expected housing figures include Stocking Avenue with 400 and 120 in Rathcoole.

These developments are expected to be complemented by social housing builds, with €627m set aside for the council’s social housing programme.

€327m of this figure has been set aside to support the delivery of social housing through Approved Housing Bodies.

Housing Director Leech noted that the council wish to put “a particular focus on addressing long-term homelessness” through their €123.5m allocation for the Part V and second-hand acquisitions programme, as well as a €6m pilot scheme.

A Part V for a development consisting of 25 homes in Keepers Lock is expected to be advertised before the end of February.

80 properties were purchased in 2025 through the acquisitions programme, primarily for tenants-in-situ, with another 41 sale agreed, according to SDCC Chief Executive Colm Ward.

The pilot modular homeless facility is planned to provide accommodation for households experiencing homelessness, with an ‘ideal’ target of 20 homes funded through DHLGH grants.

Leech said: “We’re just currently finalising site selection for the development. We’re down to three sites.”

€30.3m is set aside for the ongoing Traveller Accommodation Programme 2025-2029 with ongoing works for 15 new homes in Kishoge included and also the continuation of the Caravan Loan programme included.

A site at Lock Road will enter Part 8 at the end of January through the current programme, with works in Adamstown and the redevelopment of Oldcastle Park also part of the allocation.

€49.18m has been allocated for social housing stock investment, including €27m for increased output of energy efficiency retrofits and €20m for enhanced planned maintenance of doors, windows and other parts.

€2.1 million is expected to be invested into disability adaptations to the council’s social housing stock.

Just under €338.3m of the full allocation is expected to be expended within the first year of the programme.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.