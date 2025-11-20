Dog park, multi-use games and four new entrance plazas planned for McGee Park

Four new entrance plazas, a dog park, and a multi-use games area are just some of the new features proposed for the Butler McGee Park upgrades.

South Dublin County Council have launched an online Part 8 consultation for the proposed redevelopment of the park in Tallaght and are inviting the public to have their say.

Marking the next phase in SDCC’s programme to enhance public parks and open spaces across West Tallaght, the project follows the successful €12 million regeneration of Jobstown Park, Whitestown Stream Park and Killinarden Park, creating safer, more inclusive, and better-connected parks for local residents, the council said.

Proposed upgrades include a Multi Use Games Area with floodlighting, a 35m long ball wall and an activity circuit with seats and play/fitness, while all existing sports pitches, except for Pitch 80, will be retained with “some realignment and refurbished where necessary with drainage and re-levelling”.

The proposal also includes plans for an enclosed dog park, and is based off “extensive informal consultation” that the council carried out earlier this year with over 521 participants, including residents, local schools, sports clubs, and community groups

“The upgrade will build on the momentum of the wider regeneration programme by connecting Butler McGee Park to the surrounding neighbourhoods and the Cycle South Dublin network, linking through Jobstown, Whitestown Stream, Killinarden Park and Sean Walsh Park to the Dodder Greenway,” the council said.

“Once complete, it will play a key role in strengthening the network of green infrastructure, walking routes and recreational facilities across West Tallaght.

“The vision for the upgraded park is to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive public space where people of all ages can meet, exercise, and enjoy nature, free from anti-social behaviour.”

The public submissions portal is open online at consult.sdublincoco.ie until 5pm on December 23, or submissions can made by post to the council’s Climate Action Department.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme