200 apartments approved despite appeal by residents

Development for over 200 apartments on Kimmage Road will go ahead after planning permission was upheld after an appeal.

Permission was granted for 208 apartments across five buildings at the Carlisle site in Kimmage by Dublin City Council on September 3 this year.

Lioncor Developments subsidiary, 1 Terenure Land Ltd, had sought permission for five apartment blocks of 104 one-bed and 104 two-bed apartments, ranging in heights of up to five storeys, beside of the BD Gym (formerly known as Ben Dunne Gym).

An appeal was lodged at the end of September with An Coimisiún Pleanála by Kimmage Dublin Residents Alliance (KDRA) against the council’s decision on the basis it was “significantly flawed”.

The appeal reiterates objections lodged by the KDRA and other parties during the application process, citing concerns about flooding risks due to the proposed development, poor integration with the area, communal spaces that overlook gardens and windows of surrounding houses, traffic hazards and overparking.

In a report dated October 21, an inspector for An Coimisiún Pleanála recommended that the original planning decision by the council be upheld.

The report concluded that the proposed development was suitable for the Kimmage Road site as it is “suitably zoned for residential development, is a serviced site, where public transport, social, educational and commercial services are available”.

“The proposed development is of a suitably high quality and provides for a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments which are served by high quality communal and public open space… I do not foresee that the development will negatively impact on the existing residential and visual amenities of the area,” it stated.

