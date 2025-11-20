Foróige’s celebrating Youth Night 2025!
ADVERTORIAL
Join us to see the positive impact of Foróige and youth work in our community. Parents, volunteers, and new members are all welcome!
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20
WHITECHURCH COMMUNITY & YOUTH CENTRE
- Time: 6:30 PM
- Age Group: 12+
- Activities: Youth Café Event, Pop-up Stands, Slideshow, VR Gaming, PlayStation Gaming, Board Games, DJ Music, Pool, Foosball, Arts & Crafts, Photography, Fun Activities, Pizza.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21
TALLAGHT LIBRARY
- Time: 10 AM – 4 PM
- Event: Information Stand
- Focus: Volunteering Opportunities, Youth Work Clubs & Projects in your area.
FORÓIGE BIG PICTURE
- 11 AM – 1 PM: Meet & Greet for Parents & Prospective Volunteers.
- 6 PM – 9:30 PM (Ages 12+): Music Bingo, DJ, Poetry, Mural Design, VR Station, Crafting Workshop, T-Shirt Printing.
BROOKFIELD YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTRE
- 2 PM – 5 PM (Ages 8–11): Ice Breakers, Challenges, Art, Baking, and Sports.
- 6 PM – 8:30 PM (Ages 12+): Refreshments, DJ’ing, Information, Walk and Talk & Volunteering, Feedback Box, VR & Cricut Demos (6 PM – 7 PM) Talent Show (7 PM – 8:30 PM)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (cont.)
FORÓIGE, KILTALOWN WAY, JOBSTOWN
- Time: 6 PM – 9 PM
- Age Group: 12+
- Activities: Human Bingo, Cricut Machine, Hot Chocolate Mugs, Design Santa Hats, Cupcake Design, Pool Tournament.
FETTERCAIRN COMMUNITY & YOUTH CENTRE
- Time: 6 PM – 9 PM
- Age Group: 12+
- Activities: Old School Sports, Drop-In Youth Café (Local DJ, Crafts), “Voices of Fettercairn” reflection from past participants.
DEERPARK COMMUNITY CENTRE
- Time: 6:30 PM – 9 PM
- Age Group: 12+
- Activities: Pizza, Arts & Crafts, Pool Tournament, Darts Tournament, Board Games, Music, Goody Bags.
ST AENGUS COMMUNITY CENTRE, TYMON NORTH
- Time: 6 PM – 8:45 PM
- Age Group: 12+
- Activities: Pizza Party, Youth Café with Games & Energisers, Arts & Crafts, Pool, Sports.