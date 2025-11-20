Search
Foróige’s celebrating Youth Night 2025!

Echo StaffNovember 20, 2025 2:30 pm

Join us to see the positive impact of Foróige and youth work in our community. Parents, volunteers, and new members are all welcome!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

WHITECHURCH COMMUNITY & YOUTH CENTRE

  • Time: 6:30 PM
  • Age Group: 12+
  • Activities: Youth Café Event, Pop-up Stands, Slideshow, VR Gaming, PlayStation Gaming, Board Games, DJ Music, Pool, Foosball, Arts & Crafts, Photography, Fun Activities, Pizza.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

TALLAGHT LIBRARY

  • Time: 10 AM – 4 PM
  • Event: Information Stand
  • Focus: Volunteering Opportunities, Youth Work Clubs & Projects in your area.

FORÓIGE BIG PICTURE

  • 11 AM – 1 PM: Meet & Greet for Parents & Prospective Volunteers.
  • 6 PM – 9:30 PM (Ages 12+): Music Bingo, DJ, Poetry, Mural Design, VR Station, Crafting Workshop, T-Shirt Printing.

BROOKFIELD YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTRE

  • 2 PM – 5 PM (Ages 8–11): Ice Breakers, Challenges, Art, Baking, and Sports.
  • 6 PM – 8:30 PM (Ages 12+): Refreshments, DJ’ing, Information, Walk and Talk & Volunteering, Feedback Box, VR & Cricut Demos (6 PM –  7 PM) Talent Show (7 PM – 8:30 PM)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (cont.)

FORÓIGE, KILTALOWN WAY, JOBSTOWN

  • Time: 6 PM – 9 PM
  • Age Group: 12+
  • Activities: Human Bingo, Cricut Machine, Hot Chocolate Mugs, Design Santa Hats, Cupcake Design, Pool Tournament.

FETTERCAIRN COMMUNITY & YOUTH CENTRE

  • Time: 6 PM – 9 PM
  • Age Group: 12+
  • Activities: Old School Sports, Drop-In Youth Café (Local DJ, Crafts), “Voices of Fettercairn” reflection from past participants.

DEERPARK COMMUNITY CENTRE

  • Time: 6:30 PM – 9 PM
  • Age Group: 12+
  • Activities: Pizza, Arts & Crafts, Pool Tournament, Darts Tournament, Board Games, Music, Goody Bags.

ST AENGUS COMMUNITY CENTRE, TYMON NORTH

  • Time: 6 PM – 8:45 PM
  • Age Group: 12+
  • Activities: Pizza Party, Youth Café with Games & Energisers, Arts & Crafts, Pool, Sports.

