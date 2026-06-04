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Donna is just one of three women shortlisted for award
Donna Gartland, CEO of Codema

Donna is just one of three women shortlisted for award

Echo StaffJune 4, 2026 10:30 pm

A local Drimnagh woman has become the first Irish woman shortlisted in the Women in Energy category at the prestigious European Sustainable Energy Awards.

Donna Gartland, CEO of Codema, Dublin’s Energy Agency, is one of just three women across Europe nominated for the award, which recognises women making an outstanding contribution to Europe’s clean energy transition.

Donna’s nomination recognises her significant leadership in Ireland’s move towards cleaner, low-carbon energy, particularly her work in developing district heating solutions for Dublin.

During her time at Codema, she has played a key role in major projects including the Tallaght District Heating Scheme, the first large-scale district heating scheme of its kind in Ireland.

Donna’s career journey is a remarkable one. In just 15 years, she has gone from working as an apprentice electrician on construction sites across Ireland to leading the country’s largest energy agency as CEO.

Alongside her work on climate and energy, Donna has been recognised for championing equality and work-life balance in the energy sector.

Since becoming CEO of Codema in 2020, she has introduced a range of progressive workplace policies, including a four-day working week with full pay and paid family leave for all staff, regardless of gender. Under her leadership, staff numbers have doubled, with women now making up the majority of both Codema’s workforce and senior management team.

The winner of the Women in Energy Award will be decided by public vote and local people in Drimnagh and across Dublin are being encouraged to support Donna.

The winner will be announced at the European Sustainable Energy Awards ceremony in Brussels on June 9.

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