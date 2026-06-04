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Citywest logistics facility on the market at guide price €25.6 million
An artists impression of the warehouse facility in Citywest

Citywest logistics facility on the market at guide price €25.6 million

Echo StaffJune 4, 2026 10:22 pm

A 98,000 sq ft logistics facility in Citywest Business Campus set to be delivered by Sandymark Group has been put on the market with a guide price of €25.6 million.

The 98,576 sq ft 2021 Bianconi Avenue is available for sale or to let via BNP Paribas Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield, and is described as an iconic headquarters, logistics and office facility – rent is quoted at €15 per sq ft.

The building has four storeys worth of office space, as well as a warehouse, and is in close proximity to public transport, road networks and shops.

The site is located off the N7 and N82 roads and is neighboured by some big names such as Sisk, AMD and SAP, who all operate out of Citywest Business Campus as well.

Citywest Business Campus is described as “a world-class development benefiting from 24/7 on-site security patrols, CCTV and high-quality landscaping.”

With the N7 on its doorstep and links to the city centre, as well as to the south of the country, the new facility is a well-connected place.

The facility is expected to house a LEED Gold-certified logistics headquarters upon completion and be suited to a range of occupiers including distribution and manufacturing companies.

Sandymark Group of Rathcoole, led by Con McCarthy, will deliver the project and add it to a portfolio that includes 6 million sq ft of industrial space created for Irish and international occupiers to date.

Sandymark previously built Ireland’s largest light industrial campus spanning 600 acres at Greenogue Business Park, Greenogue Logistics Park and Aerodrome Business Park, where over 450 companies are located.

The local development company also recently began work to deliver the first phase of the Ireland South Business Park in Mitchelstown in Cork

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