Local authority is not in a position to review commercial rates for hauliers

The council has stated that it is not in a position to change or review commercial rates for hauliers or other businesses that are heavily reliant on fuel during the current fuel crisis.

The local authority in South Dublin has noted that it is unable to make changes to commercial rates for hauliers and others as it does not have a discretionary duty to these charges.

This comes after the fuel protests that took place in April and affected transport on the M1, M50 and other road networks in Dublin and around the county, like the N81 Tallaght bypass.

South Dublin County Council declared that the commercial rates gathered on all rateable commercial properties are “a significant source of income” and that there are no plans to change this.

SDCC stated: “As commercial rates represent a significant source of income for the council, the council is not in a position to provide a credit on, or to review, reduce or waive commercial rates for hauliers or other businesses that are heavily reliant on fuel during the current fuel crisis.”

This obligation is reinforced by the Local Government Rates and Other Matters Act 2019, which came into effect on January 1, 2024.

Sections 102 and 103 of the Local Government Act 2001 requires local authorities to create a draft budget that sets out the income and expenditure necessary to carry out its functions for the year ahead.

The draft budget is considered by councillors at the statutory budget meeting and adopted by resolution – the annual rate on valuation is determined as part of the process as well.

A fee is charged for the issue of a special permit to allow vehicles carrying abnormal loads to travel on roads within the council’s remit.

The fee helps the council to run their abnormal load permit system and SDCC stated that making changes would provide additional costs.

“Waiving or crediting the fee would create an additional cost for the Council that is not provided for within the budgetary framework.

“Accordingly, the Council will not amend the fees or introduce a credit.”