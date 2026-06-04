Search
Drinks group C&C report lower revenues and profit
Bulmers is one of the C&C core brands

Drinks group C&C report lower revenues and profit

James Roulston MooneyJune 4, 2026 10:11 pm

Crumlin-based drinks group C&C reported lower revenues and profits in their latest annual report, year end February, after leaving the Budweiser Brewing Group.

C&C, who create Bulmers, saw a fall in profit before tax of more than €6m, with a drop of 5.7 per cent in revenue.

A shrinking of almost 7 per cent of the business’ adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation also occurred, but the company’s operating margin only fell slightly by 0.1 per cent.

Bulmers, along with Tennants, are brewed by the group operating out of Bulmers House on Keeper Road and are some of the core brands of the business.

The company put the shrinking of revenue in the full financial year partly down to their exit from the Budweiser Brewing Group, which was an expected change.

The exit of BBG’s was part of an agreement for the Irish company to reassume control and distribution of Magners and its wider cider portfolio in Britain from the beginning of 2025.

The changes in Magners distribution caused some turbulence as sales in Britain saw a dip.

Another factor cited was the conditions of the hospitality market, which were described as challenging, but the company also stated growth of their core brands.

The company has put forward a final dividend of 3.67 cent, down almost half a cent from the previous year, with €105m returned to shareholder – adjusted earnings per share show a decrease of 1.5 cents per share.

Read More


New ‘play trail’ recommended to be delivered for wetlands in Tymon Park

Tallaght

A new ‘play trail’ has been proposed for the wetlands at Tymon Park in Templeogue, along with three more playspaces in the...

New sensory room provides a calming colourful space

Ballyfermot

A new sensory room was officially launched in the Ballyfermot Civic Centre by NeuroVibe Tribe on May 23rd. Since 2024, NeuroVibe Tribe,...

Running Club raise over €2,000 for Beacon of Light

Clondalkin

Members of the North Clondalkin Running Club raised over €2,000 for Clondalkin’s Beacon of Light Counselling Service. NCRC’s Chairperson, Jacqueline Sheehy organised...

Warning letter issued as tree damaged on site for 171 units

News

An investigation is ongoing into a damaged tree at a site in Templeogue where a 171-unit planning application is currently under appeal....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST