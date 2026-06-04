New ‘play trail’ recommended to be delivered for wetlands in Tymon Park

One of the areas suggested for a play trail in Templeogue

A new ‘play trail’ has been proposed for the wetlands at Tymon Park in Templeogue, along with three more playspaces in the area.

An expansion of the Tymon Limekiln play space with the creation of a new play trail through the wetlands has been recommended to be delivered as part of four new playspaces in the Templeogue area.

The three other playspaces proposed for the local community are planned to be located in Orwell, Wainsfort Manor and Priory Walk.

The new playspace suggestions were presented after 288 online submissions and 1,058 school surveys were carried out across four national schools – St Pius X Boys National School, Holy Spirit Junior and Senior Primary Schools and Bishop Galvin Senior National School.

However, the Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Pamela Kearns raised concerns with the suggested plan to move to Part 8 before holding a public consultation.

The Mayor said: “I do feel the Part 8 coming before the consultation on the ground would be problematic.

“I was at a meeting…to put a bench on Overpark Green, and I was lucky to get out with my life.”

Mayor Kearns noted her support for the Orwell play space and detailed the frequent use of the open area by children in its present state, but urged the council to consult with residents to get their view on the project.

In the surveys carried out, less than a quarter of respondents felt that playspace provision in the local area was up to scratch.

225 people held this view and 256 believed that play areas should be within 400m of housing, as outlined in the council’s Nature of Play 2025-2029.

Of the locations suggested for new playspaces, the Tymon Park wetlands came out on top with 138 preferences.

An open space in the Orwell estate, a green area in Wainsfort Manor Drive and a spot on Priory Walk near Kimmage Manor were also well thought of and received over 100 preferences each.

Detailed consultation would be required to determine the scale and nature of play provision in each area.